Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for Manchester City’s visit this evening.

Manchester City are visiting St James’ Park for an EFL Cup third round tie, with both sides having designs on progressing in the competition.

The Magpies thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at the weekend and have now won two of their last three games.

They did lose away at Manchester City earlier this season however and boss Eddie Howe has decided to make major changes to his normal side.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle, while the back four is made up of Tino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Matt Targett.

Midfield sees Newcastle field Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Sandro Tonali, while Joelinton and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on his bench to call for if changes are needed and they include Matt Ritchie and Elliot Anderson.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester City

Pope, Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Miley, Tonali, Murphy, Joelinton, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Gordon, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson, Guimaraes