Former striker Don Goodman has hailed the attacking options Leeds United have in their ranks for the Championship this season.

Leeds have kept four clean sheets on the trot in the Championship and have climbed up to sixth in the league table following a slow start to the season.

But they have also netted 13 goals in their opening eight games as new signing Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter have formed a formidable partnership up front for the Yorkshire giants.

Goodman conceded that Leeds have genuine quality in attack for the Championship with Piroe, who might be a bit too good for the second tier of English football.

The former striker is also happy to see Rutter making a mark this season and Willy Gnonto getting rehabilitated back into the squad following his attempts to leave at the start of the season.

Goodman said on Sky Sports (via LeedsLive): “Yes, I think so, in those forward areas we’re starting to see genuine Championship quality.

“Quality that’s probably too good for the Championship in Joel Piroe.

“I’m glad that Georginio Rutter has found his feet and found his confidence, throw into the mix Gnonto and more behind that as well, their options are brilliant.

“Look, it was a really, really unsettled pre-season with all the comings and goings, contract clauses, and who was going to be there when the transfer window shut.”

Leeds will want to continue to score goals when they travel to Southampton on Saturday.