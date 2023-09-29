Gordon Dalziel believes that there is no point in continuing to criticise Rangers’ style of football when they have just scored an emphatic win to book a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

A 4-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday night took Rangers to the last four of the Scottish League Cup, a trophy they are favourites to win this season.

Beale and his side have been taking flak for their style of football despite their recent run of good results.

The Rangers manager’s stock is not high amongst the fans but Dalziel conceded that it is a bit unfair to keep talking about the same thing when Rangers are getting results at the moment.

He insisted that the Rangers fans must be pleased with the positives they can carry from the win over Livingston in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I think it’s very unfair to keep beating Rangers with the same stick about their style of football, entertainment and stuff like that.

“It’s all about getting results now.

“4-0 at home in a quarter-final gets you into a semi-final and you have got to be pleased with that.

“Another clean sheet as well, so there are so many positives to take from it.”

Rangers will be in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday when they host Aberdeen at Ibrox.