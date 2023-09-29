Gordon Dalziel has conceded that he does not see what made Rangers sign Cyriel Dessers in the summer as he has offered nothing up front this season.

Rangers signed the 28-year-old forward from Cremonese in the last transfer window but the Nigerian has struggled to hit the ground running in Scottish football.

He has scored just once in the Scottish Premiership in five appearances and has looked lacklustre whenever he has led the line for Rangers in the ongoing campaign.

Dalziel conceded that he is not a fan of the player and insisted that he has seen nothing in his performances to suggest that the forward will get better in the coming weeks or months.

The former Rangers star is not sure what Michael Beale saw in him before agreeing to sign Dessers and believes that it could be the case that the forward just does not suit the Glasgow giants or Scottish football.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “As an ex-player and manager, I am never going to go down the road of calling someone a dud because I know how difficult football is.

“But he is not my favourite player.

“I don’t think he has offered anything so far; I have seen nothing in him to suggest that he is going to be the guy who is going to take Rangers forward as a number 9.

“When you wear the number 9 jersey and you are a Rangers player, you are judged on goals, you are judged on how dangerous a striker you are and Dessers doesn’t fit that bill for me.

“I keep going, ‘maybe this is his week’ or ‘maybe this is his week’ and he came on from the bench last night [Wednesday night]; I sat and watched him closely.

“I don’t see what Rangers have seen in him.

“It doesn’t mean that he is a bad player, maybe Scottish football and Rangers are not the fit for Dessers.

“We have seen players come to Rangers and Celtic before and been terrible and everybody wanted to get rid of him and they went on to have terrific careers elsewhere.

“It happens that some clubs don’t suit you as a player but he has offered absolutely nothing in my opinion.”

Dessers is facing an uphill battle to win over the Rangers fans after making a slow start to life at Ibrox.