Jaidon Anthony has admitted that at the start of deadline day, he had no idea that he would be joining Leeds United before the end of the window.

Leeds signed the winger on loan from Bournemouth in the final hours of the summer transfer window as Luis Sinisterra went the other way.

Anthony started two of Bournemouth’s opening three Premier League games but was allowed to leave the club on loan on deadline day.

The 23-year-old claimed that at the start of the day, he trained normally as he was preparing for a game and had no idea that he would be moving on by the time the window closed later that night.

He admitted that he took some time to think about the move and the deal finally went through just before the window closed.

Anthony said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “It was a Friday; we had travelled down to Brentford and I trained in the morning.

“There was nothing about a move during the day so I was just preparing for the game but probably five minutes before we went into the hotel, I got a call from my agent saying that the move had come about and I had to think about it.

“It was just a lot of phone calls during the day and it didn’t get done right until the last minute.”

Anthony scored his first goal for the club in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road last weekend.