Dominic Matteo has claimed that Georginio Rutter has a physical presence akin to former Leeds United greats such as Mark Viduka and Alan Smith.

Rutter has come into his own this season after looking lost in the Premier League following his move to Leeds in the winter transfer window.

He has formed a potent strike partnership with Joel Piroe up front and has already scored twice for the Yorkshire giants.

Matteo admitted that it is clear that Rutter is playing with more confidence this season given the things that he has been trying on the pitch for Leeds and that has made him a better player.

He stressed the importance of the Frenchman remaining consistent but also insisted that the forward has the physical presence on the pitch that can be compared to Leeds strikers of yesteryears such as Viduka and Smith.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “The ability – some of the flicks and stuff – he never tried that last season.

“It’s confidence, and confidence is everything, especially for a striker who gets a couple of goals.

“Next game – Southampton – you have got to repeat that and repeat it because the Championship is brutal at times.

“That’s the most important thing in football – the confidence of a striker who is scoring and assisting goals.

“What I really loved about him is that he is bumping people off the ball and using his presence, which I have not seen.

“He is looking fitter, stronger; he has a presence about his time like all great centre-forwards.

“Going back to someone like Viduka and Smith – you knew what you were getting and hopefully, Rutter can be the same as he has got so much quality.”

Rutter is almost certain to start when Leeds take on Southampton at the St. Mary’s later today.