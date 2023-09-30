Fixture: Southampton vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship clash against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Whites have won three of their last five Championship games and have kept four clean sheets on the trot.

Joel Piroe will continue to lead the line for Leeds alongside the ever-improving Georginio Rutter, who has scored two goals in the Championship this season.

Daniel James gets another start on the flank with Crysencio Summerville occupying the other wing for the Leeds team.

Ethan Ampadu will sit at the base of the Leeds midfield and Glen Kamara will partner him in the middle of the park against Southampton today.

Jamie Shackleton has kept his place in the starting eleven following his impressive performance last weekend with Luke Ayling taking a place on the bench.

Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony, Patrick Bamford, Archie Gray and Ilian Gruev are some of the options Farke has on the bench today at the St.Mary’s Stadium.

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Cooper, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Rodon, Gruev, Gray, Poveda, Anthony, Gelhardt, Bamford