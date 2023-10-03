Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has given an update on Stuart Dallas’ fitness situation, revealing that a setback in training has forced the player to go back to recovering individually.

Dallas has not kicked a ball since April last year after breaking his femur bone in a match against Manchester City.

Since undergoing surgery, Dallas has been continuing with his rehabilitation process and denied suggestions that he would ponder the option of retiring from football.

Dallas was able to return to first-team training earlier last month, handing a boost to manager Farke.

It was expected that the 32-year-old would return to first-team action soon.

However, in what can be seen as a blow for the player, Leeds’ manager has confirmed the news about a setback, which will delay Dallas’ potential return.

“There was a little setback in training and for that, he had to return to individual rehab work”, Farke said at a press conference.

“But I think in the next one or two days he will also return back to team training.”

Dallas will be out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the club take the decision to extend it.