Fixture: Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Championship meeting with QPR at Elland Road.

The R’s arrive at Elland Road struggling in the league and desperate to take something back to Loftus Road.

They start as firm underdogs against Leeds however, even if the Whites lost their last outing, away at Southampton.

Leeds won their last home game, swatting aside Watford 3-0, and have not been beaten at Elland Road this term.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram are the back four.

In midfield, boss Daniel Farke picks Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray, while Jaidon Anthony, Crysensio Summerville and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter.

Farke has options on the bench if needed, including Glen Kamara and Daniel James.

Leeds United Team vs QPR

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Summerville, Anthony, Piroe, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Gruev, Kamara, Poveda, James, Gelhardt, Bamford