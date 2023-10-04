Rangers interim manager Steven Davis has stressed his desire to make the most of the opportunity he has been handed at Ibrox.

Davis was given the job of managing the side on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Michael Beale on Sunday.

He is now set to take charge of his first game as Rangers manager when the Gers visit Cyprus for their second Europa League group stage game against Aris Limassol.

Ahead of the match, Davis took time to reveal his ambitions moving forward, but for now, the 38-year-old is determined to make the most of the opportunity he has been given by the Rangers board.

“I have ambitions and am determined to make the most of this opportunity I have been given”, Davis said at a press conference.

Giving an insight into how things transpired, leading up to his appointment, Davis revealed: “Sunday evening I was at home and received a call.

“Things moved very fast and I was straight into work Monday morning.

“I was honoured the board put their trust in me.”

Rangers under their now former manager Beale made a positive start to their Europa League campaign, beating Spanish side Real Betis 1-0 at Ibrox on 21st September.