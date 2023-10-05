Ross McCormack has insisted that Leeds United need to accept that every team will look to sit back against them when playing at Elland Road this season and Bristol City will be no different.

Leeds managed to edge out Queens Park Rangers 1-0 at home on Wednesday courtesy of an early goal from Crysencio Summerville.

The three points moved Leeds back into the top six of the Championship after ten league games this season.

Leeds had to work hard to get the win over QPR despite getting the early goal and the away side were defensively resolute against Daniel Farke’s men.

McCormack insisted that most games at Elland Road will follow a similar pattern as he expects every team to come and try to defend hard against Leeds and try to stifle them.

He is expecting the same from Bristol City on Saturday and stressed that the onus is on Leeds to apply the pressure on the away sides at home.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “A lot of games at Elland Road this season will be similar to tonight.

“Bristol City will be the same.

“Regardless of where they are in the league or how many points they have got, every team will be coming to Elland Road looking to stay in it early doors, keeping the crowd quiet and building from there.

“I don’t really see too much difference in the next home game against Bristol City but it’s up to Leeds to go and carry the game to them.”

Leeds have won back-to-back home league games for the first time in over a year, while Bristol City beat Rotherham United 2-1 on Wednesday night.