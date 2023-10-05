Leeds United out on loan midfielder Marc Roca has revealed that he learned to love the Whites because he connected a lot with the Yorkshire outfit from the very first moment.

The 26-year-old midfielder was brought in by former Whites boss Jesse Marsch last season from Bayern Munich and featured regularly for Leeds last season.

However, following the relegation of Leeds to the Championship, Roca joined Real Betis on a season-long loan this summer.

Roca pointed out that during his time with Leeds last season, he grew on a personal level and added that he was able to witness the intensity of the English top flight.

The Spanish midfielder stressed that he learned to love Leeds as he connected with the club from the very first moment and further added that he enjoyed his time at Elland Road despite the season ending in relegation.

“I think it was a year of a lot of growth, of personal growth. It was also a year of many games, a lot of intensity in the Premier League, of playing against the best”, Roca told Spanish daily Marca.

“I learned to love Leeds.

“I love it because, in the end, it gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and from the first moment, I connected a lot with the club.

“It didn’t end up the way we wanted it to, but I really enjoyed it all the way through.”

Roca is currently plying his trade under former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini this season and will be determined to perform well for Real Betis.