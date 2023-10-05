Ross McCormack has insisted that Joel Piroe needs a run of games up front for Leeds United with a creator playing behind him.

Piroe has scored four times in seven appearances for Leeds this season but his form has been patchy.

He has been one of the top strikers of the Championship over the last couple of years but Daniel Farke has mostly used him in a withdrawn role rather than as a number 9 this season.

The forward struggled to make an impact on Wednesday night despite Leeds beating QPR 1-0 at Elland Road.

McCormack indicated that before writing off the Dutchman he should be given a run of games up front with a number 10 supplying him.

He stressed that the forward was brought in to score goals and he should be allowed to play in his best position.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I would like to see Piroe given a run of games up front with a number 10 behind him.

“Whether that’s [Georginio] Rutter or [Crysencio] Summerville or anyone else, just give him a chance and give him the tools to do the job that he was brought here to do.

“I do feel sorry for him but I also agree with most people that he can do more because even though he isn’t a number 10, he can probably offer more than he did tonight.

“He will know that.”

Piroe is not likely to be dropped to the bench when Leeds take on Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.