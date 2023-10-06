Leeds United boss Daniel Farke pointed out that Bristol City are a team who do not concede many goals and warned his players that Saturday’s clash is going to be the hardest test of their season so far.

The Whites are in sixth place in the Championship table and Farke is determined to go into the international break continuing their winning momentum.

On Saturday, at Elland Road, Leeds are set to lock horns with Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City, who bounced back to winning ways after their two straight defeats by beating Rotherham United in midweek.

Farke believes that the game on Saturday against the Robins is going to be crucial, as he stated Leeds aim to stabilise themselves in the top six.

The Whites boss pointed out that Bristol City do not concede too many and warned that Leeds’ players have to be on top of their game as he thinks that the clash on Saturday is going to be the toughest game of their campaign so far.

“This home game against Bristol [City] is crucial”, Farke said at a press conference.

“We want to stabilise in the top six.

“We need a buzzing Elland Road tomorrow.

“We need supporters who will sing their souls out of their bodies.

“It’s our responsibility to work unbelievably hard and be professional.

“I expect a really difficult game against Nigel Pearson’s side.

“They don’t concede many goals, we have to be on it, it’s one of the most difficult and complicated games we’ve had so far.”

Leeds are undefeated at Elland Road so far in the ongoing campaign and it remains to be seen whether Bristol City will be able to change that record.