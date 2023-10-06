Bristol City star Tommy Conway has admitted he is relishing the weekend clash with Leeds United because Elland Road is an unbelievable ground.

After their defeat against Southampton, Leeds managed to return to winning ways in the Championship against strugglers Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

Now Daniel Farke’s side will welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City at the weekend to Elland Road before going into the international break.

Conway, who helped Bristol City snatch a 2-1 win against Rotherham United on Wednesday, believes that the win against the Millers will give them confidence going into the Leeds game.

The Robins star hailed Elland Road as unbelievable ground and stated that Bristol City will have to improvise their game plan against the Whites on Saturday.

“I know exactly the role I’m going to play over the next couple of weeks”, Conway was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“If I can have an impact off the bench again like that, then so be it.

“That will give us confidence going into Leeds.

“We need to recover right and then prepare for Leeds who have just come down from the Premier League so it’s going to be a tough test and Elland Road is an unbelievable stadium, so we need to go there and just improvise our game plan.”

Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven encounters against Bristol City and now it remains to be seen whether Farke’s side will be able to continue that record.