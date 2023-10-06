Middle Eastern clubs have not given up on the prospect of getting former Monaco coach Philippe Clement despite his talks with Rangers.

Rangers are in the middle of a process to identify their new manager and are expected to finalise an appointment soon, with a decision possibly as quickly as next week.

They have already spoken to Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat and both are interested in the job.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Clement sat down with Rangers for extensive talks this week but he is still attracting interest from the Middle East.

He has so far ignored offers from the Middle East for family reasons, but clubs from the region have not given up hope of tempting him.

He has not agreed any deal with Rangers yet despite being one of their top targets.

Rangers are also expected to hold talks with Pascal Jansen and Kjetil Knutsen before finalising an appointment.

The Middle Eastern clubs are keeping abreast of the situation and are pushing to convince him to take up an offer.

However, he is also keen to choose his next job carefully and his family will play a key role in his decision-making process.