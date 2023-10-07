Fixture: Leeds United vs Bristol City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team to welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side to Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men have been picking up steam in recent weeks and beat QPR on Wednesday to continue their progress.

The Robins ended a run of two successive defeats in midweek when they won 2-1 away at Rotherham United, but are likely to need to substantially up their efforts this afternoon to take something from Yorkshire.

The last meeting between the two sides, in the Championship, saw Leeds run out 1-0 winners.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while at the back Farke goes with Sam Byram, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in what looks a change of system.

Midfield sees the Leeds boss play Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, while Crysensio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter.

If Farke needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper.

Leeds United Team vs Bristol City

Meslier, Byram, Struijk, Rodon, Ampadu, Kamara, Gray, James, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Cresswell, Cooper, Gruev, Poveda, Anthony, Gelhardt, Bamford