John Hartson believes that the Rangers board, hierarchy and recruitment team have to take responsibility for appointing Michael Beale and letting him spend a fortune in the summer transfer window on so many poor signings.

Beale reshuffled the Rangers squad by bringing in a host of new faces in the summer, but the new signings have so far failed to live up to their price tags.

Rangers recently parted ways with Beale after appointing him less than a year ago and the disappointing start of the season has left the Light Blues in third place in the league table.

Former striker Hartson stated that Beale was never qualified to manage a big team like Rangers and pointed out that the English tactician had done nothing significant to land the Gers managerial role last season.

He also added that the club hierarchy, board and recruitment team should take responsibility for hiring Beale and offer him an open cheque book to spend money on poor signings.

“Michael Beale was never qualified for this job; he had been an assistant manager to Steven Gerrard”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“They said he was a good coach; there are plenty of good coaches out there.

“Then he goes to QPR, does okay, wins initially, and then they lose a lot of games.

“He said he turned down the Wolves job; whether that was correct or not, I don’t know, and then he comes to Rangers and he has an open cheque book; he does not buy the right players.

“Still, for me, I did not really know what his system was when Rangers go on the pitch, he chops and changes every other week.

“There is no consistency with the team and it leads to him getting the sack.

“Rangers have to pay a lot of money to get rid of him and the new manager will want his own players.

“So I am just saying that the board, the hierarchy, and the recruitment team, they have to take some responsibility for appointing Michael Beale and allowing him to spend the money on new players and the players have not been good enough.”

Rangers are considering several candidates for the job and they will be determined to appoint Beale’s successor at Ibrox before the international break is over.