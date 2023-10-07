Leigh Bromby has revealed that he has heard Leeds United talent Archie Gray is a top character behind the scenes.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke sprung a surprise on Saturday against Bristol City as he picked Gray at right-back, ahead of experienced right-back operator Luke Ayling.

The teenager clocked the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 win over the Robins and gained plaudits for his display.

Gray has put in performances beyond his years for Leeds this season and is now regularly picked by Farke.

Former Leeds man Bromby revealed that he has been told that Gray has a top character and feels he showed he is a team player by taking the right-back role against Bristol City.

“Personality wise, what I’ve heard is that he’s a top character”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Leeds have got a real prospect on their hands and a lot of respect today for what he did for the team, not just individually.

“He showed he is a team player, he can lead and he can adapt.

“Well done to the young man.”

Gray will now be able to recharge his batteries as the international break kicks in, with Leeds not next in action until 21st October, when they face Farke’s former club Norwich City in the Championship.