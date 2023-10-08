Former top flight striker John Hartson is of the view that Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes would do a good job at Ibrox if Rangers handed him the job.

Rangers have begun the season in a poor manner, which resulted in the Gers sacking Michael Beale from the managerial role.

The club have carried out interviews with several candidates and are expected to make an appointment over the international break.

McInnes has had his name floated as a contender, but it is unclear whether the current Kilmarnock boss is of interest to Rangers.

However, Hartson believes that McInnes would do well at Rangers and organise the team, while he is also well versed in the Scottish Premiership.

“One man, I think possibly would do really well and he is a leader, Derek McInnes”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“Derek McInnes would organise [the team]; he is currently in the game.

“He is at a club where his hands are tied.

“He can only do so much at Kilmarnock.

“He got them promoted.

“He won at Aberdeen; he got them to the finals.

“For me, I think Derek could do a good job.”

Frank Lampard, Pascal Jansen, Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat are firmly in the running for the post at Ibrox.