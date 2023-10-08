Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United team to go up against West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Newcastle go into the Premier League encounter on the back of a huge 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Magpies are now hitting form and have won their last four games on the spin, conceding just a single goal in the process.

They trounced West Ham 5-1 at the London Stadium last term and have not lost any of their last four away games against the Hammers, winning three.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Howe goes with Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Newcastle go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Sean Longstaff, while in attack Miguel Almiron and Eliott Anderson support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to make changes then he has options to turn to on his bench, including Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs West Ham United

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali, Almiron, Anderson, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento, Murphy