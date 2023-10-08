Former Rangers boss Michael Beale wants a quick return to management and has chased the job at Sheffield Wednesday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rangers backed Beale heavily in the summer transfer window, but the majority of his signings have flopped at Ibrox this season and he paid the price, being sacked.

Beale does not want a period to recharge his batteries though and is aiming to jump straight back into the dugout.

The Londoner is chasing managerial jobs and has shown interest in the post at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been tipped to go for German boss Danny Rohl as they aim to climb out of trouble in the Championship.

As such, Beale looks unlikely to end up at Hillsborough, but he wants a new job quickly.

Beale is hoping that the job he did at QPR, along with his short spell as Rangers boss, will open some doors in England.

With clubs now sacking managers and more expected to do so with the international break soon to kick in, Beale will hope a suitable opportunity can open up.