Former Leeds United star Leigh Bromby has insisted that Joel Piroe is the kind of player who has the ability to produce big moments with his level of quality.

Piroe produced a top-quality finish at Elland Road on Saturday to score the winner in Leeds’ 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

The Dutchman has attracted criticism for a lack of impact in the last couple of games but he has already scored five goals in eight appearances for the Yorkshire giants.

Bromby pointed out that Piroe was not as involved in the game as someone like Crysencio Summerville against Bristol City but he has the quality to come up with the goods when needed.

The former White stressed that Piroe is the kind of player who can produce those moments because of the quality of his shots and his finishing ability.

The former Leeds star said on BBC Radio Leeds when talking about the Dutchman: “He has got big moments.

“You can’t really say he was involved in the game as much as Summerville, but the impact of his goals and shots.

“The level of quality is really high.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has backed Piroe and expressed his delight at the ratio of goals to games the player is delivering.