Former Rangers star Steven Thompson thinks James Tavernier’s goal in the Gers’ 3-0 win away at St Mirren was worth the ticket price on its own.

Rangers went into the Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren on the back of a poor display in Europe and badly needing a win.

Interim boss Steven Davis managed to mastermind a path to victory and a brace from Tavernier, along with a goal from Abdallah Sima secured all three points.

Tavernier’s second goal was a superb strike as he hit a volley which flew into the top corner of the goal, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Former Gers star Thompson admits he did not hugely enjoy the fare on offer at the St Mirren game, but was taken by Tavernier’s goal, which he thinks was worth the price of a ticket.

“I’ve not particularly enjoyed the game, but that’s worth the admission fee”, Thompson said on BBC Sportsound.

“Sweet as a nut.”

Rangers fans will now be keeping a close eye on events at the club over the coming week with the board tipped to appoint their new manager soon.