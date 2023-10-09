Leigh Bromby is of the view that Leeds United star Daniel James is looking out of confidence and thinks that his goal against Bristol City on Saturday will give his confidence a huge boost.

The 25-year-old winger joined Leeds in the summer of 2021 and spent last season on loan at Fulham but failed to impress.

This season, James has featured nine times for Leeds and scored his first goal of the season against Bristol City to help the Whites secure three points.

Bromby thinks that the player has failed to kickstart his Leeds career since joining and believes that James is currently low on confidence.

However, he believes that James’ goals against the Robins will give his confidence a massive boost and will do him good going into the international break.

“The goal will give him so much confidence”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Attacking players go through these periods.

“He is a little bit out of form and out of confidence.

“I do not think that since he has been at Leeds he has hit the ground running.

“But today will do him the world of good going into the international break.

James has started seven out of the nine times he has featured in the league and has assisted three goals.