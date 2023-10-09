Tam McManus believes that Kevin Muscat would be an ideal candidate to take up the vacant manager’s post at Rangers as he ticks a lot of boxes.

Rangers are without a permanent manager at present after Michael Beale was sacked following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen that took the gap between the Gers and leaders Celtic to seven points.

Though Steven Davis is currently in charge that is on a temporary basis while the search for a new manager goes on.

The Gers have interviewed a number of candidates but are yet to finalise one name.

McManus believes that of all the names that have been mentioned, Muscat, the Yokohama F. Marinos manager, is the one that is most suited

“Kevin Muscat has always been and still remains in the running”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“He is the one I have always fancied from the start. There is talk about the Japanese season finishing in December.

“I don’t know if they are going to wait for him or they just take him now, but he just ticks a lot of boxes for me and his name is still in the running.

“So, I think he will be the next Rangers manager.

“I do think that he is still there.

“Of all the names mentioned there I think he is the one I am looking at as a Rangers supporter.

“I think he is the one I would want to see coming in.”

With Birmingham City having sacked John Eustace it remains to be seen if Rangers may turn to him.