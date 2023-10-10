Former Wolves academy coach Sean Malcolm has sung the praises of Liverpool starlet Harvey Owen for his immense desire to get better on the pitch.

Liverpool were successful in securing the services of 14-year-old Owen from Wolves this summer after paying the Molineux outfit a compensation fee worth £800,000.

The Merseyside giants are always on the lookout to bring in new youngsters to make sure they have the best and the brightest in their academy.

Centre-back Owen is rated highly in Liverpool’s academy and Malcolm lauded the starlet for his willingness to give his all on the pitch.

He also remarked that Owen’s hunger for doing better is so strong that sometimes he needs to be slowed down.

“From the ages of seven to 14, he has developed really well”, Malcolm told The Athletic.

“He is ultra-competitive, has a really strong winning mentality and always gives 100 per cent whether in an individual, unit group or team session.

“Sometimes you have to put a leash on him because his desire to get better is so strong.”

Garnering plaudits for his on-field industriousness, Owen will hope to advance through the Reds youth set-up well and eventually turn out for the club.