Leeds United cult hero Gaetano Berardi is taking his first step into coaching by joining Brescia as a youth coach, according to The Square Ball.

Berardi won over Leeds fans during his spell at the club and departed to finish off his career in Switzerland in 2021.

The former Whites star had stints with Sion and Bellinzona before hanging up his boots and is now transitioning into the coaching world.

Berardi has now linked up with Brescia and taken a position as assistant coach with the club’s Under-19s side.

Leeds fans are likely to keep a close eye on how Berardi fares in coaching and whether he progresses up the ladder.

Berardi started his playing career at Brescia and is now kicking off his coaching career at the same club.

The Italian side, who ply their trade in Serie B, are owned by former Leeds supremo Massimo Cellino.

Berardi helped Leeds to win promotion to the Premier League during his time at Elland Road and enjoyed two appearances in the top flight.