Rangers have denied that they have made any decision on their next manager amid talk that they are poised to appoint Belgian boss Philippe Clement, according to the Daily Record.

Clement has emerged as the favourite to take over from recently-departed manager Michael Beale on a permanent basis.

The Scottish club have held talks with the 49-year-old and Clement showed keenness to join the Scottish club, in spite of having held talks with Kuwaiti club Al Shabab.

It has been suggested that Clement is now the man Rangers want to take over and they are moving to appoint him.

However, the Gers are clear that they have not yet made a decision over who their next manager will be.

There have been a number of names that have been doing the rounds with the Rangers board even having held interviews with several candidates.

Steven Davis has been the interim manager of the club since the dismissal of Beale.

Rangers will be looking to get a new boss in soon as they prepare to get back to action when the international break ends.