Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has hailed Whites star Sam Byram as the best left-back in the Championship.

The 30-year-old defender joined Leeds this summer as a free agent, following a period of training with the club.

Byram has established himself as a regular in Daniel Farke’s starting line-up and has featured in ten out of Leeds’ eleven games in the league.

Parker stated that Byram has been the best left-back this season in the Championship and he pointed out that the 30-year-old has a calm and cool head.

The ex-Leeds star stressed that people tend to forget crucial tackles and blocks Byram has made for the Whites this season and believes that Farke needs players like the defender, who give him seven out of ten in every game.

“He is an out-and-out left-back and for me, he is the best in the Championship, certainly from what I have seen in every game”, Parker said on the LS11 podcast.

“I have seen this player this season and he has been the best left-back on the pitch.

“He is just cool and calm.

“He knows when to go forward.

“Those two blocks [in the Bristol City game], people kind of forget about them, the tackles and blocks he made, superb.

“You need players like Sam on your team who will guarantee you seven out of ten and has the capability to get eight, nine, ten in a game.”

Byram is a product of the Leeds United academy system and he will be determined to take the club back to the Premier League this season.