Liverpool would need to pay compensation of in the region of €5m to appoint Max Eberl as their sporting director.

Eberl is a highly-rated football executive in Europe and has earned widespread praise for the work he has carried out at clubs in Germany.

He made a name for himself at Borussia Monchengladbach and was snapped up by RB Leipzig as their new sporting director in December last year.

Eberl departed Leipzig in September, but he does remain contractually bound to the Bundesliga side.

Liverpool are claimed to be keen on Eberl as their new sporting director, but they would have to splash out cash even though he is no longer in his Leipzig role.

Jorg Schmadtke has been working as the transfer guru at Liverpool since the summer and played a big part in attracting talents for the Reds from Germany.

However, Liverpool want a long-term sporting director and Eberl is one of the top names on their wish list.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), it would cost Liverpool in the region of €5m to get Eberl out of his contract.

However, his deal with Leipzig expires at the end of the year and then he would be able to move without a fee.

Bayern Munich are also linked with wanting to snaffle him up.