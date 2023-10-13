Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has reflected on his time with Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier at the Metropolitano, insisting that he and his team-mates still miss the 33-year-old.

The England international was with the Madrid-based club for two-and-a-half seasons between 2019 and 2022 before he moved back to England to join Newcastle under their new ownership.

During his time in Spain, Trippier managed to notch up 86 appearances for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side, helping set up eleven goals for his team-mates.

Looking back on the full-back’s time in Spain, his former team-mate at Atletico Madrid, Llorente, has nothing but praise for him.

Llorente admits that he enjoyed a special connection with Trippier and feels it was clear to see.

“With Trippier there was a special connection. You could see it on the pitch,” Llorente told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

Now that Tripper is gone, Llorente insists that he is missed at the club.

“Trippier is not only a good team-mate but also a good friend, and it’s clear that we all miss him.”

The defender quickly established himself as a key man at Newcastle and played a big role in helping the Magpies reach the Champions League last season.