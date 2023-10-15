Liverpool legend John Aldridge has warned the Reds they are going nowhere if they cannot start to keep clean sheets.

While Liverpool have enjoyed a bright start to the season, conceding goals has been a problem and they let two in away at Brighton to draw 2-2 before the international break kicked in.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp chose against signing another defender during the summer transfer window and is operating with the backline he had last term.

Aldridge admits that Liverpool have been superb in attack this term, but warned they are going nowhere if they cannot start to keep the door shut at the back.

“Start getting clean sheets because we’re going to go nowhere if we keep on leaking goals”, Aldridge said on LFC TV after the Brighton game.

“You’ve got to get clean sheets.

“As good as we are up front and the plan B and plan C and plan A, you’ve got to get clean sheets to stop being vulnerable at the back.”

Liverpool, who sit in fourth in the Premier League, have conceded nine goals in eight league games so far this season, a total which is higher than all of the three sides above them in the league table.