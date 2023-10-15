Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has admitted he is targeting the Hibernian game to be back in action for.

Cantwell has been out injured since picking up an injury in a clash with Rangers’ rivals Celtic.

The midfielder was a key man under Michael Beale at Ibrox, with the former QPR boss playing a big role in tempting him north of the border.

Now Beale has been sacked though and Cantwell will find himself playing for new Gers boss Philippe Clement when he returns.

The midfielder is hoping to be able to make himself available for Rangers’ game against Hibernian next weekend, but is making no promises.

He said on the Beautiful Game Podcast: “The plan is definitely to be back after the international break.

“It’s not been as smooth as I’d have liked and there is a few complications.

“I can’t make any promises but the plan is definitely to be back and fit for the Hibs game after the international break yes.”

Cantwell will be looking to quickly win over new Rangers boss Clement, who will run the rule over his Gers players as he assesses the squad.