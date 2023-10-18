Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh’s agent, Bakary Bojang, has stated that the winger is aware that if he wants to go to the Premier League to represent the Magpies next season, he has to perform for Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle in the summer transfer window and was immediately sent out on loan to Dutch outfit Feyenoord to continue his development.

Minteh has featured eight times in the league for Arne Slot’s side and has netted three goals while registering one assist.

Bojang stated that Minteh’s dream is to play in the Premier League and added that the Newcastle loanee knows that he has to perform well to play for the Magpies next season.

He also added that Newcastle’s loan coordinator, Shola Ameobi, is very close with Minteh and stated that even though the player is with Feyenoord, he feels like a Magpies player.

“He has not been to Newcastle, but Shola and his team are very close to him, so he feels like he’s a Newcastle player even though he’s at Feyenoord”, Bojang told Chronicle Live.

“Obviously, he’s trying to do his best for Feyenoord and trying to improve because he knows if he wants to get to Newcastle, he has to really perform at Feyenoord.

“His biggest dream is to play in the Premier League so he’s working really hard to make that happen.”

Minteh has started four of the eight league games for Feyenoord this season and Newcastle will continue to keep a close eye on his progress.