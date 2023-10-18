Gordon Dalziel has insisted that it would have been a bad move by Philippe Clement if he took the captaincy off James Tavernier immediately after becoming the Rangers boss.

Rangers confirmed the appointment of Clement as their new manager earlier this week after an extensive process that saw them interview several candidates.

The former Monaco boss has been tasked with the job of reviving Rangers’ fortunes and reining in Celtic’s domination of Scottish football going forward.

Tavernier is one of the players who have come in for sharp criticism from Rangers fans this season and being the club captain has further exacerbated the situation.

A section of Rangers fans are keen to see him lose his captaincy but Dalziel stressed that Clement was never going to do that immediately as it would have been a bad call early on.

The former Rangers star stressed that the right-back has still produced some goods this season despite not being at his best.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “No new manager would have walked into that building and stripped Tavernier of the captaincy.

“Firstly, it would have been a bad move indeed, especially on your first day.

“He may take it down that road in time and he may look at Tavernier.

“I feel very strange because I am a big Tavernier fan, I think he has been brilliant for Rangers and his return has been incredible.

“Has he had the same impact at the beginning of the season? Probably not up to his standards but he still chips in and let’s be honest about that.”

Tavernier is likely to be in the team when Clement takes charge of Rangers for the first time against Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday.