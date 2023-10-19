Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is not interested in succeeding Gareth Southgate as England boss, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Southgate will be leading England in next summer’s European Championship, but it could be his last tournament in charge of the Three Lions.

He led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and lost to Italy at Wembley in the European Championship final in 2021.

There are suggestions that he could finally leave after next summer’s big tournament and speculation is already under way on who could replace him.

Howe is someone the FA are believed to be keen on if they need to find a replacement for Southgate.

However, the Newcastle boss is not keen on becoming the England manager in the near future.

He is happy at Newcastle and has the support of the owners after qualifying for Champions League football last season.

Howe is not looking at the England managerial role as a destination at this stage of his career.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is also believed to be on England’s radar as a potential Southgate replacement.