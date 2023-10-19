Everton manager Sean Dyche has insisted he has no issue with Jurgen Klopp or any other manager he has had a run-in with in the past.

Everton are set to travel across the city to take on Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the local derby on Saturday.

The Toffees are sitting 16th in the league table and Dyche is hoping to see his side produce a shock result on red territory this weekend.

The Everton boss had a notable run-in with Liverpool boss Klopp during his time in charge of Burnley.

However, Dyche has played down any tension between the two managers and insisted that he has no problem with any manager, with any passions during the game soon put to bed after it.

The Everton manager said in a press conference: “Every manager should be passionate about what they do.

“That sort of stuff was commonplace when I was playing and it was early in my managerial career.

“It just gets blown up now.

“It was a commonplace thing, straight after the game, full of respect, go fantastic, well done. That’s the reality as I see it.

“There’s not a manager I can think of that I’ve properly fell out with and held a grudge.

“Never had a problem with Jurgen Klopp or any other manager.”

Everton have a dreadful recent record against Liverpool, winning just twice in all competitions since 2010.

The Toffees did beat Liverpool at Anfield during the 2020/21 season.