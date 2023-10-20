Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts believes that the Canaries centre-backs might struggle with Leeds United star Daniel James’ speed this weekend.

James went out on loan to Fulham last season and clocked 20 Premier League appearances with two goals for Marco Silva’s men.

The 25-year-old winger has featured nine times in the league this season for Leeds and assisted four times while netting one goal.

Daniel Farke will take his side to Carrow Road this weekend and ex-Norwich star Roberts believes that James’ pace might prove dangerous for the Canaries centre-backs.

Roberts also added that although the Leeds star prefers to play from the right side, he is versatile enough to play through the middle as well.

“He [Leeds boss Farke] has the pace of Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James, who can play through the middle as well”, Roberts wrote in his Pinkun column.

“He likes playing on the left-hand side so he can come in and shoot with his right foot.

“That’s a lot of pace – and Norwich’s centre-halves could prove a weak link there.”

James scored his first goal of the campaign for Leeds against Bristol City just before the international break and he will be hoping to find the back of the net again on Saturday against Norwich.