Rangers boss Philippe Clement has challenged his players to prove themselves to him before the transfer window opens again in January.

Clement was appointed as the new Rangers boss earlier this month and he is still looking to get his feet under the table in his new job.

He won in his first game in charge against Hibernian and earned a creditable point away to Sparta Prague on Thursday night.

The Rangers boss claimed that he and his coaching staff are still assessing the quality of the squad and what the club could need or not need in the winter transfer window.

He insisted from now until January it is a great chance for the Rangers players to grab their chance and prove themselves before decisions are made in the coming months.

Asked about the quality of the squad, Clement said in a press conference: “We can grow and we need to grow with the objectives we have.

“Like I said one week ago, it’s short-term and we need to work hard on that in the next weeks and months and make a good assessment to see what we need to or not need to do in January, which positions we need to look for to make the squad better or not.

“It’s an open period for the players now like a white page and they can get their chances and show themselves.

“I am looking in that way also.”

It remains to be seen how much money Clement gets in January given his predecessor Michael Beale was allowed to overhaul the squad in the summer.