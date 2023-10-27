Rangers boss Philippe Clement has stressed the importance of finding a way to get Kemar Roofe back and fit to play for an extended period of time.

Roofe has struggled with injuries this season and has only featured ten times for Rangers this term.

He has again been ruled out ahead of Rangers’ game against Hearts at home on Sunday and Clement claimed that he is not aware of when the forward will be back in action.

The Rangers boss stressed the importance of making a proper assessment of the forward’s injury before plotting a rehabilitation plan for him.

He noted that too many times Roofe has been rushed back for him to break down again and the Belgian wants him to be fit and ready to be in the team for an extended period of time.

Asked when Roofe will be back, the Rangers boss said in a press conference: “I can do a lot of things but I am not a doctor.

“I didn’t study that long; I studied a few years but not like doctors need to do so no, I can’t say anything about that.

“We first need to make a really good assessment on how to bring Kemar back in a way that he can be back for a long time and not a short time.

“It has been the case for the last couple of months, to get him fit for games but in between struggling.

“We need to get him really fit.”

Roofe’s injury problems mean he has failed to nail down a spot in the starting eleven at Ibrox.