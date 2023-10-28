Andy Couzens has insisted that there is no better occasion for Leeds United to bounce back from their midweek disappointment than in a local derby against Huddersfield Town.

Leeds’ good run of form received a jolt on Wednesday night when they lost 1-0 to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Whites are still sitting third in the Championship standings but the gap with the automatic promotion spots has become wider.

Leeds will host Huddersfield at Elland Road later today in a local west Yorkshire derby and are desperate to get back to winning ways.

Couzens feels a derby is the perfect occasion for Leeds to bounce back with a win and put a marker down in the promotion race.

He is looking forward to a great atmosphere inside Elland Road today and is hoping to see Leeds get all three points.

The former Leeds star took to X and wrote: “Today is a great game to bounce back after the disappointment of Wednesday night.

“Local derby, full house, [and] 3 points.

“See you all there.”

Huddersfield are 21st in the Championship standings and have won just three of their opening 13 league games, with the Terriers choosing to replace Neil Warnock recently.