Fixture: Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship clash against local rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road this afternoon.

Farke will be hoping to see his Leeds side bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon will form the centre-back pairing for Leeds at Elland Road with Jamie Shackleton and Sam Bryam occupying the full-back spots.

Summer signing Ethan Ampadu will continue to sit at the base of the midfield and will be partnered by another new arrival in Glen Kamara.

Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James will look to provide pace and width to the team with Georginio Rutter adding dynamism to the Leeds attack.

Joel Piroe will add another attacking threat for the Whites and will be hoping to be amongst the goals after firing blanks in the last two league games.

Archie Gray, Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford are some of the options Farke has on the bench today at Elland Road.

Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Town

Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gray, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford