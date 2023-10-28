Leeds United loan star Sam Greenwood has insisted he is not focused on himself personally at Middlesbrough and is instead more concerned about the team.

After being a favourite of Jesse Marsch, Greenwood fell out of favour under the American’s successors and was sent to Middlesbrough on loan in the summer.

He is playing regularly for Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick and scored in their 2-1 win at Norwich City earlier this week.

Greenwood admitted that he is happy with how his loan spell has unfolded so far and the Leeds star stressed he is not just focusing on himself.

The Leeds loanee also stated that his aim is to help the club push and believes that their hard work is paying off with their recent run of form.

“I’m happy with how things are going for me personally right now, but we’re a proper team here”, Greenwood was quoted as saying by Teeside Live.

“Rather than looking at it as just about me, it’s more important that we focus on the team.

“For me personally, it is going well and I’m really happy, but I’m just focused on helping the team keep pushing.

“There’s a lot of hard work going into this run, the way we train etc. and the hard work is paying off.”

Greenwood could not stop Middlesbrough suffering a shock defeat against Stoke City on Saturday, with Boro losing against the same side that beat the midfielder’s parent club just days before.