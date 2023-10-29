Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has selected his side and substitutes for the visit of Hearts to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

With Celtic dropping two points by drawing at Hibernian on Saturday, Clement knows his side have an opportunity to cut the gap at the top of the league table to five points.

The new Gers boss will know the importance of not letting the opportunity slip, but his side face a Hearts outfit who drew 2-2 on their last visit to Ibrox.

Rangers were in Europa League action in midweek and played out a 0-0 draw at Sparta Prague.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while in defence Clement selects James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell, while Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers support Cyriel Dessers in attack.

Clement can look to the bench to shuffle his pack if needed and his options include Danilo and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Raskin, Cantwell, Sima, Lammers, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Souttar, Jack, Cifuentes, Dowell, Wright, Devine, McCausland, Danilo