Former Rangers boss Michael Beale has already spoken to Millwall about potentially taking charge at the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Beale was sacked by Rangers earlier this season following a poor start to the campaign at Ibrox and having been backed heavily in the summer transfer window.

He is desperate to jump straight back into management and the vacant post at Millwall appeals to the former Rangers boss.

Beale has spoken to Millwall about the post, but the Lions have yet to decide.

They want to hold talks with Kevin Muscat, who was a contender for the Rangers job after Beale was sacked, but may find it tough to tempt him.

Muscat is being offered a new deal at Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos and could opt to stay in Japan.

Millwall played out a 2-2 draw away at Watford in the Championship on Saturday.

The Lions are next in action next weekend when they play host to an in-form Southampton side at the Den.