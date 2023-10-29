Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has admitted to being stunned at just how good Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is and feels he is the best in his position in the Premier League at present.

The Reds triggered Szoboszlai’s release clause in his RB Leipzig contract in the summer transfer window to take him to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has settled on Szoboszlai as one of his three midfielders and the Hungary international is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Szoboszlai provided two assists for Liverpool on Sunday as they powered to a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Gillespie, who was at the game on media duty, was taken at just how good Szoboszlai was and admits he did not know Liverpool were signing such a talent when they bought him.

“Wow, what a player”, Gillespie said post match on LFC TV.

“To be honest, when we signed him I didn’t realise how good he was, but since watching him, he just does everything you want in a midfield player.

“He’s got the right energy, he’s got the fitness, he’s got the strength, he’s got the pace, he’s got an eye for goal, he can play people in.

“All round he’s been absolutely outstanding so far.

“One of, if not the best, midfield player in the Premier League so far this season.”

The Hungarian has proven to be a key part of Liverpool’s midfield rebuild and Klopp will hope to see him continue to improve in the Premier League as the months progress.