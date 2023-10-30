Former Leeds United star Ross McCormack thinks that the Whites should keep Jamie Shackleton at right-back to match Leicester City’s speed and counter-attack quickly.

Leeds managed to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Stoke City by securing a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Daniel Farke decided to use Shackleton in the right-back role against Huddersfield and the 24-year-old midfielder played a key part in the Leeds victory.

McCormack stated that for the upcoming game against league table toppers Leicester, Leeds should keep Shackleton in at right-back and Sam Byram in the left-back role, as the Yorkshire outfit will need them to launch quick counter-attacks.

The former Whites star warned that Leicester are quick going forward and thinks that the Foxes will try to dominate the game.

“I would probably keep Shackleton in there at right-back and keep Sam left-back, just for legs really”, McCormack said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Huddersfield.

“Leicester have a lot of pace going forward.

“It depends how the game plays out as well because if Leicester are going to dominate possession, which they have done most games, you are going to want legs in the full-back area when it is time to spring and counter-attack.

“And I think he is perfect for that.”

Leeds will travel to the King Power Stadium on Friday to take on Enzo Maresca’s high-flying Leicester and will be determined to steal three points from the league leaders.