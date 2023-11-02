Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has warned his team they need to be wary of Leeds United’s ability to launch quick counter attacks.

The Foxes will welcome Daniel Farke’s side to the King Power Stadium in a mouth-watering Championship clash on Friday night.

Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season and are looking to make a quick return to the top flight.

Maresca’s side are leading the league standings and being backed to dominate the division due to their early season form.

However, Leeds are hoping to put a brake on Leicester’s juggernaut in the next match and Maresca admits that his side have a tough task ahead against the Yorkshire side.

The Foxes boss hailed Leeds for their on-field fluidity and feels that Leicester will need to make sure they are careful about the Whites’ quick counter-attacks when possession changes.

“We know they are good in transition, in general, they are a very good team”, Maresca said at a press conference.

“They are very quick, we need to be careful.

“More than ever, we will need to do many passes before we attack.“

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League last season.

Now it remains to be seen who will get the edge over their rivals on Friday.