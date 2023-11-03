Fixture: Leicester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Championship leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.

The Whites made easy work of Huddersfield Town last weekend as they eased to a 4-1 win at Elland Road, but now face a far tougher test.

Leicester are threatening to run away at the top of the Championship table following a superb start under Enzo Maresca.

The Foxes sit a whopping 14 points ahead of Leeds and Farke will be keen to make sure that gap does not increase tonight.

The Leeds boss picks Illan Meslier in goal, while his back four is Archie Gray, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara picked, while Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter.

Farke has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up tonight at Leicester and they include Willy Gnonto and Liam Cooper.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Firpo, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford